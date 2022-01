Hermantown Boys Hockey Defeats Eden Prairie

Dallas Vieau netted a hat trick while Kade Kohanski scored twice as the Hawks defeated the defending class AA state champions.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Dallas Vieau netted a hat trick as the Hermantown boys hockey team knocked off the defending class AA state champions Eden Prairie 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Kade Kohanski added two goals as the Hawks improve to 10-1 on the season. Hermantown will be back in action on Friday night at St. Cloud Cathedral.