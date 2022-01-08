Hunt for History, Win Some Prizes with Duluth Public Library’s Scavenger Hunts

The first of the so-called "GooseChases" began Friday and is themed around the history of Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting this weekend, the Duluth Public Library is offering themed scavenger hunts for people all around the city to take part in.

The first of the so-called “GooseChases” began Friday and is themed around the history of Duluth.

To participate, download the GooseChase app and choose from any of the missions listed for the active hunt.

Missions range from taking photos of landmarks to answering trivia, and whenever one is completed, you receive points that can be exchanged for a chance to win some prizes.

The hunts are scheduled to last until the 17th of Janurary.

“I think the GooseChase is really a way for people to interact with the library, whether they’re here or whether they’re at home because it was first started during the lockdowns when people were stuck at home and so now we have a variety of things you can do, you can either do things in the library or you can, you know, do activities at home,” said Gina Temple-Rhodes, Library Technician and Organizer of the GooseChase.

“Just other, kind of, ideas of things to do, and to learn, and to see what we have here at the library,” she said.

The GooseChases are free and prizes for the first hunt include a gift card to Xenith Bookstore as well as Duluth-themed stickers and magnets.