‘Jazz at the Depot’ Brings Back Quartet, Crowd from Club Saratoga Jazz Days

The musicians originally played at Duluth's Club Saratoga in Canal Park before being hired by the Depot, and jazzists were out to show their love for the quartet as well as their music.

DULUTH, Minn.- What do you get when you mix smooth music, historic trains, and some tasty food? Probably something like Jazz at the Depot.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum hosted a quartet of jazz musicians to perform a number of pieces while the audience sat back and enjoyed both the music and atmosphere.

The musicians originally played at Duluth’s Club Saratoga in Canal Park before being hired by the Depot, and jazzists were out to show their love for the quartet as well as their music.

“Obviously we have a lot of regulars that used to go to the Club Saratoga, and are now coming to the depot for their jazz fix, but we have a lot of new people that are coming too. those people are covering the whole umbrella of jazz music, whether it be fusion jazz, rock jazz, jazz does everything-a little Latin in there,” said Ken Buehler, Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

“So what we really have is a mix of people, a mix of different genres of music, and people are just having a great time,” he said.

Jazz at the Depot will happen every Saturday from 3 to 6 all the way through March.