Prep Basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl Girls Win Lake Superior Classic Game, Duluth East Boys Fall in Double Overtime to Andover

Sage Ganyo and Jordan Zubich combined for 55 points to give the Rangers girls the win, while the Greyhounds boys dropped a close one in double overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East was the place to be on Saturday for the annual Lake Superior Classic as basketball teams from across the state traveled to take part in the day-long event.

Sage Ganyo had 23 points while Jordan Zubich finished with 22 as the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls knocked off Proctor 89-36. Meanwhile, the hosts Duluth East boys went the distance but section foes Andover got the edge, winning 86-79 in double overtime. Will Van Scoy finished with 30 points while Jobe Juenemann had 18 points.

In the other games: Hermantown boys defeated Pine City 88-74, Pine City girls defeated Duluth Marshall 54-50, Andover girls defeated Duluth East 65-32, Nevis boys defeated Mountain Iron-Buhl 63-52 and North Branch boys defeated Grand Rapids 65-52.