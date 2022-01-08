Ruth House Superior Opens Free Store on Belknap

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Ruth House Twin Ports has expanded its ministry by opening the first free store Douglas County has seen in months.

The Ruth Free Store is in the former Annie’s Attic Thrift Store on Belknap Street in Superior. The store will offer people clothing and personal hygiene products with no need to pay. All the items that are available have been donated to them.

“Whatever your status they can come in here,” says Pastor Jack Swonger with Walking Victorious Ministries, which operates Ruth House. “If there is something that you need please take it. It’s a need not greed approach; if you don’t need it leave it, if you need it please take it.”

The store will be open and accept donations on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Hours will be expanded as more volunteers are found to run the store.

Part of the store, which is being leased to the ministry for a year thanks to donations, may also be used to assist with other services such as their community meal and warming house operations.