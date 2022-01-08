Superior Fire Crews Respond to 4th Fire in 3 Days Since Warehouses Burned Down

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Fire Department has kept busy the past three days with four different fire calls — the most recent a garage fire in Billings Park this morning.

Crews responded to a three-stall attached garage on fire at a home on Bridgeview Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Camron Vollbrecht, there were 20-foot flames shooting out of the garage doors.

Everyone was reported safely outside. Three cars inside were destroyed, with damage estimated at 150 thousand dollars.

Crews were on scene until 11 a.m. and Vollbrecht says gas from the three cars posed a bit of a challenge for firefighters.

“The cars were completely involved the gas tanks were leaking that’s one of the stubborn parts about it we were able to get a lot of the fire knocked down but it kept rekindling because we had gasoline pouring out of the cars onto the floor of the garage,” Vollbrecht said.

“So that kept reigniting, we put it out, it’d reignite. We ended up having to put foam inside the garage to get the gasoline to fully extinguish itself,” he said.

And meanwhile, this is the 4th fire in the 3 days that followed that massive blaze that burned down the two warehouse buildings.

The scene there Saturday steaming from burning coals still creating active fire and heat on the timbers in the basement of the two historic buildings that burnt down, according to the Battalion Chief.

In the winter, Vollbrecht said, it’s common for fires to start from people not heating their homes in proper ways.

No word on a cause for any of the fires yet.