UMD Basketball Teams Sweep Concordia-St. Paul

Drew Blair eclipsed the 1,000 career point milestone, doing so in just 58 games, as the Bulldog men stayed undefeated. Meanwhile, Kaylee Nelson finished with a career-high 12 points to give the Bulldog women the big win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Drew Blair became the latest Bulldog to reach the 1,000 career point milestone on Saturday afternoon as the No. 5/6 Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team dominated Concordia-St. Paul 106-71.

Blair finished with 15 points on Saturday as he added his name to the record book, needing just 58 games to reach that milestone. Austin Andrews led the Bulldogs with 22 points while Charlie Katona chipped in with 16 as the Bulldogs stay undefeated.

UMD improves to 15-0 and will play at Winona State on Friday.

Meanwhile, the UMD women’s basketball team also had a big night, cruising past Concordia-St. Paul 86-42.

Brooke Olson led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Kaylee Nelson finished with a career-high 12 points.

UMD improves to 10-4 on the season and will travel to Winona State on Friday with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.