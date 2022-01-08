Wedding Show Back With Over 100 Vendors at The DECC

More than 100 vendors were on hand to meet all the needs of brides and grooms to be from venues to catering, to D.J.s.

DULUTH, Minn.- For those planning their special day, the Duluth Wedding Show was back with hundreds of vendors at the DECC.

Organizers say both the number of businesses and attendance this year was down about 25 percent.

But the vendors were excited, and relieved, to have the return of the wedding show signal the return of events.

“Whether you’re a caterer or you’re a banquet facility or a florist we’re in the event industry. And we depend on people coming to events to live and survive,” said Tracy Lundeen, owner of Lundeen Productions.

“And many of us in our industries haven’t received some of the help that some other industries have. So we’re kind of at the point now where, enough, we have to keep going we have to move,” he said.

One bride was there checking out the one-stop shop getting even closer to making her August wedding a reality.

“A lot of times you wouldn’t know what is out there unless you’re spending hours online and this is just really nice and convenient to get done in a couple hours here,” said Bride-to-Be Sarah Stolp.

“Hopefully things just keep going the way they’re going and the world is spinning and we’ll be able to have our day when we want to,” she said.

According to Lundeen lots of weddings were postponed from 2021 to 2022, and many there today were already planning for the next 2 years.