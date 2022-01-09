Glensheen Ends Christmas Tours, Looks Forward To 2022

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen Mansion opened its doors to hold a day of their classic tours free to the public on Sunday.

The tours, which ran from 9 to 5, were self-guided and traversed the entirety of the mansion, which meant that guests were able to take their time to enjoy all the historic sights Glensheen has to offer.

This was also the last day of Christmas Tours at the mansion, and all the lights, garland, and hidden elves could be seen amongst the mansion’s typical decor.

Organizers say all of this was done as a way to say “thank you” for the support Glensheen received over the past year from the community.

“We hope that they’re inspired and they leave with some new sense of enchantment,” Emma Deaner, the experience designer with the mansion, said. “Whether it’s the innovative ways that they built this home, or some of the decor that you see on the Christmas trees, or really just providing a meaningful memory for people with their families.”

Glensheen is also kicking off its events for 2022, including sunset snowshoeing on Wednesday evenings.