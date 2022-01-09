Humane Society of Douglas County Fundraising for Annual Ice Festival

SUPERIOR, Wis. — As the city of Superior prepares for its annual Ice Festival, the Humane Society of Douglas County has begun setting up for their part in it.

Last year, they asked community members to submit photos of their animals for 5 dollars, and cast votes for a dollar each. They set a goal of raising over three thousand and ended up with over $7,000 for the shelter all together.

This year, the Canine King and Queen Contest and Felines of the Festival Contest is back, and the humane society hopes to surpass their goal once again.

“It’s just fun to raise awareness and funds for animals that are still in the shelter and need a home, and maybe you’re going to be more aware of what we do, maybe you want t participate or volunteer with us, it just opens up more communication between the shelter and the community,” Cheri Fitch, the Fundraising and Events Coordinator for the Humane Society of Douglas County said.

You can submit photos of your pet, along with a $5 fee, until January 20th.

Voting begins the next day, with the winning dogs crowned in festival park that Saturday.