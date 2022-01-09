North Woods’ Chiabotti, Deer River’s Kongsjord Named to Minnesoa Vikings All-State Football Team

Both TJ Chiabotti and Tait Kongsjord were honored during Sunday's Bears-Vikings game.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – North Woods running back TJ Chiabotti and Deer River tackle Tait Kongsjord were named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Football Team and were honored during Sunday’s Bears-Vikings game.

Chiabotti had a season to remember, rushing for over 2100 yards and 29 touchdowns. He became just the 19th athlete in the state of Minnesota to pass the 5000 yard rushing mark and was also named a finalist for the the Minnesota Coaches Association Mr. Football award.

Kongsjord meanwhile recorded 32 total tackles and 3.5 sacks as Deer River made a return trip to state.