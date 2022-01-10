Beargrease Patio Pub Kickoff Event at Ursa Minor Brewing

DULUTH, Minn.-There was a patio pub kickoff at Ursa Minor Brewing on Monday in preparation for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, one of many fundraising efforts happening this month.

Beargrease had a special deal for $10 bucks at Ursa where people could get a pint of beer with a commemorative glass to keep.

A few mushers even showed up with a couple of dogs to talk about sled dog education and what it means to race Beargrease.

“There’s a lot of people that come here, usually in the warmer months with their dogs and hangout so it’s a great way for us to kind of connect with our target audience and their target audience. It’s been a lot of fun partnering with them, just young and fun, Beargrease is all about having fun, it’s a really fun event,” Beargrease spokesperson, Monica Hendrickson says.

Beargrease hopes fundraising events like this will help bring in new volunteers, as there are still a lot of positions available for the race, which starts Jan. 30.