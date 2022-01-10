Cold Weather Not Slowing Down Can of Worms Work Much

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday was too cold to work on the Can of Worms project, but it doesn’t happen very often. As long as the temperature is warmer than 10-below, workers are on site getting the I-35 interchange completed.

Construction managers says workers know how to dress for the weather, staying active on the site to keep warm, and using warming huts when taking breaks. A similar process is used for the equipment.

“A lot of things a contractor will do is to have someone come to the job site early in the morning,” says Pete Marthaler, construction manager for MNDOT, “whether it is a mechanic or a foreman; they will start all the equipment and get it nice and warm and running. So when people show up to do whatever then the equipment is ready to go to work.”

Work remains on schedule to pour concrete and drive in supports this week. Planning for this project does include some breathing room in case the weather does not cooperate, so if only half of the days in January are productive, they are still on track.