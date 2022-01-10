Duluth Fire Crews Respond to Fire, Heavy Smoke at Esmond Building

UPDATE (12:15 p.m.): The Duluth Fire Department said in a recent Twitter post that “power has been shut off on the odd addresses on West Superior Street and the even addresses on West 1st Street from 18th Avenue West to 22nd Avenue West.”

Businesses in that area have been notified.

UPDATE: Fire crews continue to fight a large fire that broke out early Monday morning at the Esmond building in subzero conditions.

Fire officials say the roof of the old Seaway Hotel in the Lincoln Park Craft District has collapsed and all firefighters have been pulled out of the building.

Some residents and workers in adjacent buildings, including tenants in apartments above Curly’s Bar, have been evacuated.

The Esmond Building is owned by the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, was condemned and slated for demolition after another building was constructed to house the hotel’s former residents.

Firefighters from Superior, Wisconsin are providing mutual aid.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth fire crews are responding to heavy flames and smoke at the Esmond building at 2001 West Superior Street.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the former Seaway Hotel around 7:36 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy flames on the first floor which have now extended to the roof of the building.

All firefighters have been pulled from inside the building due to unsafe conditions and will battle the blaze from the exterior.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the 20th and 21st blocks of West Superior Street while crews continue to extinguish the fire.

According to fire officials, crews have also evacuated residents living in the Curly’s building for precautionary purposes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.