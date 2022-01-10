Emergency Mask Mandate Fails to Pass with Unanimous Vote By Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn.- There will be no indoor mask mandate in the City of Duluth, as the emergency ordinance failed to garner the unanimous vote needed by City Council Monday night.

The Council voted 7-2 on the mandate, with Councilors Roz Randorf and Derek Medved voting against it.

Also failed to pass was a proposed city code change to add the COVID pandemic to Mayor Emily Larson’s executive powers.

However, newly appointed City Council President Arik Forsman told FOX 21 the Mayor has always had those powers.

According to Forsman, the council still has to vote to affirm any emergency actions the Mayor would take within 3 days.