Prep Girls Basketball: Cromwell-Wright, Esko Start Week with Wins

The Cardinals and Eskomos each earned their eighth wins of the season.

CROMWELL, Minn – The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team rolled past McGregor 81-17 Monday, extending the Cardinals win streak to four straight games.

In other prep girls basketball action, Jayden Karppinen led the way with 17 points as Esko knocked off Proctor 52-43.