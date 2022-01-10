Ryan Redington Sled Dog Team Allegedly Struck, Injured by Snowmobiler

BAYFIELD, Wis. – 2020 Breagrease Sled Dog Marathon winner Ryan Redington says he and his dog sledding team were involved in an alleged hit-and-run snowmobile accident on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by Redington on the Bayfield County Snowmobile Alliance page, the accident happened on the Tri-counties corridor where a snowmobiler hit the dog team, seriously injuring the dog in front of the sled.

Redington wrote, “The snowmobile driver just stopped at Skerbeck Road and was going down the trail on the right side and then he increased speeds and went left away from the right side of the trail to near the edge of the trail where my team was at and hit my team and I saw it happening and I knew I had to tip my sled to the right off the trail or otherwise he was going to connect with my sled and me. He hit the dog right in front of sled and broke his black legs in three different spots. That’s how close he was from hitting my sled and me.”

Redington says he filed a police report about the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver or the accident is asked to contact the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.