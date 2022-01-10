Safe Heating Tips as Temperatures Drop Below Zero

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Recent deadly building fires in New York City and Philadelphia are bringing extra attention to safe home heating practices.

The Superior Fire Department says heating equipment is one of the top causes for fires in the fall and winter. By taking several action steps before turning out equipment, such as having a professional check it and using space heaters properly, it will prevent a fire from occurring while trying to stay warm.

“So if we’re sitting and watching TV or something like that,” says Battalion Chief Camron Vollbrecht, “having a space heater in that room with us is just fine. Making sure that we keep proper separation, at least three feet in all directions without combustible products, and that we are not plugging it into extension cords, and that we are not running multiple space heaters off of one outlet.”

Even if a space heater has a safety switch that will shut itself off when it is knocked over, it is recommended to turn them off when you are not in the same room or going to sleep.

Overall, don’t use items beyond their means and have working smoke detectors.