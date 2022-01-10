Two Harbors Boys Basketball Looking to Build Off Successful First Half of Season

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Two Harbors boys basketball team is off to a solid start to their season.

The Agates are 6-2 and looking to carry that momentum into the second half of the season. But it won’t be easy as they’ll battle some teams that they might end up facing in the loaded Section 7AA playoffs.

“Esko really gave us a nosebleed there to start the season and that’s in the back of our minds. They’re the standard-bearer. Them and Moose Lake. We have an undefeated, #1 team in the section in Crosby coming this Saturday. We’ll find out where we’re at,” said head coach Bill Anderson.

“We hung with Crosby. We played them, I think it was our second game last year. we hung with them. And that was something good. That was a good confidence boost and all that. Seeing that, kids just got to know that we can go any given night, we’re playing against high schoolers, and we just got to go out and play basketball. That’s all it takes,” senior Clark Nelson said.

The Agates are led by junior guard Trenton Gomez, who recently became the 10th boys basketball player in program history to score 1,000 points.

“It’s amazing. I love that my hard work and dedication is just paying off and I can join that list of names. I worked a lot on shooting this summer, but a little bit of everything as well. But mainly focusing on shooting,” Gomez said.

“He’s definitely our spark plug. He’s our point. He’s our scorer. He kind of does it all. He leads well, too. He’s a great student, serves the community well, volunteers. Just basically does everything a coach could ask for,” Anderson said.

Two Harbors will look for their third straight win Tuesday night when they take on Virginia.