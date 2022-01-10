UMD’s Drew Blair Eclipses 1,000-Point Milestone

DULUTH, Minn. – Confidence is a big thing for athletes, even more so for basketball players. And no one has more confidence in his game that UMD’s Drew Blair.

This past weekend, the junior guard scored his 1,000th career point for the Bulldogs in a win over Concordia-St. Paul. Blair jumped right into the Bulldog program starting 30 games his freshman season, which he says helped in his early development. And it’s carried over into this year as UMD’s leading scorer.

“Toward the second half when we got a pretty good lead, a couple guys were talking about it. We knew we had two more to go. They were trying to find me a bucket there in the second half before we came out. Those guys were constantly instilling confidence in me, setting me up, putting me in good positions to be successful. When you can shoot it with confidence, you know that your coaches and teammates trust you to make the right play. It’s a lot of hard work over the years, but I obviously couldn’t do it without the guys around me,” Blair said.

“He’s a guy who can really score the ball, really talented player, can score in a lot of different ways, really crafty. It gives the defense a lot of problems. He’s not just a shooter. He can get to the rim. He can score in some different ways. Big credit to him and he’s got two and a half years to keep on adding on to it,” head coach Justin Wieck said.

Blair and the Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated as they travel to Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend.