Black Water Lounge Is Back Open In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Downtown Duluth’s premiere martini bar, Black Water Lounge, is finally back open after three years in the dark.

If you liked the atmosphere before, you’ll be happy to know that vibe remains the same with the popular band Maxi Childs Trio back at it on Tuesday and Thursday evening.

The signature cocktails and apps are also back, but you’ll also see enhancements to the lounge, some added cocktails, fun glassware and other special touches.

Owner Julie Thoreson said it’s been a long time coming after shutting down for Superior Street reconstruction in 2019 and then being delayed because of the pandemic.

“We’re just happy to see people today — get the jitters out. It’s nerve-wracking opening a new place, especially now, you know, when is the right time to open something,” Thoreson said. “Who doesn’t love some great lounge food, some live music, couple of cocktails — makes you feel like nothing’s changed.”

Black Water is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Black Water is part of the Black Woods Group, which owns Black Woods, Tavern on the Hill, and the Greysolon Ballroom.