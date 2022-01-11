Businesses Reopen after Condemned Esmond Building Fire Monday

Caddyshack Indoor Golf and Pub is just a few blocks down from the building which was engulfed in smoke and flames for seven hours Monday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Some businesses in Lincoln Park opened back up Tuesday after Monday’s intense fire at the condemned Esmond Building, which once housed the Seaway Hotel.

Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub is just a few blocks down from the building which was engulfed in smoke and flames for seven hours Monday.

The owner tells Fox 21 her biggest concern was the lack of heat after Minnesota Power shut off electricity in the area.

“We closed for the day. So our biggest concern was security and safety. And security, we stayed on-site to make sure our facility was safe and that our pipes didn’t freeze,” said Stephanie LaFleur.

But she said she was beyond impressed at first responders for taking time from the firefight to check in on her business and others

“They were constantly coming in and checking us, to make sure that we were ok,” she said.

Lafleur said thankfully nothing froze at her establishment she didn’t’ have any flooding, and they were able to be open for business Tuesday.