City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Duluth Heights Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Duluth Heights neighborhood.

The break was reported Tuesday morning and is located on the 4300 block of West Arrowhead Road.



City officials say water has been turned off on West Arrowhead Road from Haines Road to the 4300 block of West Arrowhead Road.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.