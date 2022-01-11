City Crews To Remove Snow in Downtown, Lincoln Park Beginning Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews will begin removing snow in the Downtown and Lincoln Park Business Districts Wednesday in an effort to improve on-street parking and reduce the amount of accumulated snow from the sides of streets.

In a Tuesday press release, the city said crews will start removing snow between 6th Avenue West and 3rd Avenue East Wednesday. If time allows crews will also move up to East 1st Street and remove snow from 3rd Avenue East and head westbound toward Mesaba Avenue.

On Thursday, crews will remove snow on West Superior Street from 22nd Avenue West to the intersection of West Michigan Street.

No parking signs will be posted in the areas listed above from 2:00 am until 3:00 pm on the day of removal.

The city says any vehicle parked on the streets mentioned above will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.