Collector’s Connection Hopes To Reach More Hobbyists with New Superior Location

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A longtime comic book and hobby store in Duluth has expanded to cater to enthusiasts across the bridge.

Collector’s Connection opened its new location on Tower Avenue in Superior this past Black Friday.

This is their second location the first being up by Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

The owner says the new location allows him more room to display and sell his roughly 100,000 comics, and his collection of sports cards and more.

He says he’s happy to be able to offer a larger place to welcome in the area’s hobbyists.

“At some point, comic books might be slower but sports cards pick up,” said Aaron Davis, owner of both stores. “Or CDs or vinyl or Magic the gathering so by having the diverse products with the same demographics we’ve stayed pretty consistent over the years.”

“And it’s actually kind of fun, one-stop shopping for a lot of the people’s hobbies,” he said.

The stores also offer cd and video game disc buffing and dungeons and dragons tournaments.