Duluth East Lockdown Lifted After ‘Non-Specific Threat’

DULUTH, Minn. – A lockdown has been lifted at Duluth East after authorities say they received an anonymous tip around 2:05 p.m. of an alleged bomb threat.

According to a press release sent out by the school district, DPD officers coordinated with school administration to make sure students and staff were safe before going into a lockdown as a safety precaution.

“When threats, whether vague or specific, are made they are fully investigated and we quickly prepare to address any safety needs that may arise”, said Principal Danette Seboe.

Authorities say a search dog was brought onto school grounds and went through the building with officers.

Upon further investigation, the threat was not found to be credible and the lockdown was lifted at 2:55 p.m.

“The safety and emotional well-being of our students and staff is our top priority”, said Superintendent John Magas. “We want to thank the Duluth Police Department and Duluth Fire Department, as well as the students, staff, and administration of East High School for their swift response and support.”

Officers will be on-site at the school until the end of the day.

The incident remains under investigation.