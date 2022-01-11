Governor Walz Launches ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ Vaccine Incentive Program for Kids 5-11

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Walz on Tuesday announced the launch of the next phase of the ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ vaccine incentive program to encourage Minnesota families to get their kids 5- to 11-years-old fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a press release from the governor’s office, the Walz-Flanagan Administration said it is committed to providing the resources necessary to make sure kids stay healthy and in school, and that includes getting as many families vaccinated as possible.

Minnesota families who get their 5- to 11-year-old fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card. In order to be eligible, Minnesotans 5-11 must receive their first and second dose between January 1 and February 28.

Registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 10:00 a.m. on January 24, 2022, and close at 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2022. Parents/Guardians can register their 5- to 11-year-old once they have completed their two-dose series.

“As Omicron surges across our nation, we’re continuing to use every resource we have to keep our families safe and healthy,” said Governor Walz. “There’s a lot of highly transmissible virus circulating in our communities, but getting our children 5-11 years old vaccinated gives them critical protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 and helps keep them in school. You’ll get $200 cash in your pocket for getting this easy vaccination done at the start of the year.”

While Minnesota is one of the leaders in the nation in vaccinating children 5- to-11 years old, this is still the lowest rate of vaccination among eligible age groups in the state

“There’s no better way to keep your family safe than by getting everyone who is eligible vaccinated,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We want to help Minnesotans start the year off by getting those vaccinations done and getting $200 in their pockets. Kids deserve a shot at a healthy 2022, and COVID-19 vaccines are one of the best tools to get us there.”

Later this spring, there will be drawings for five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship drawings for all Minnesotans 5-11 years old who are fully vaccinated. All Minnesotans 5-11 years old who completed their first and second doses at any point up to the registration deadline will be eligible to be entered for a chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship. Details on the drawings will be announced in the coming months.