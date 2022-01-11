Hit the Dance Floor at New North Shore Ballroom Studio in Duluth

They offer classes for beginners in both private lessons and group classes as well as advanced classes.

DULUTH, Minn.- For anyone looking to try something new this New Year there’s a new ballroom dance studio in Duluth looking for people who want to try moving and grooving into 2022.

The North Shore Ballroom Studio just opened in the Kenwood neighborhood this past June.

Whether it’s to learn a dance for your wedding learn to dance at a wedding compete or just make new friends she says more people have been interested in ballroom dance as exercise and social interaction they’ve been missing.

“You don’t need a partner to do it. If you are single then you can come in and dance with one of the instructors and honestly, you will make friends here we have such an amazing community of people who just like dancing,” said co-owner Rae Lyons.

“So to be able to learn something new and have that physical activity is a really cool thing,” she said.

You can head to the Ballroom Studio’s website for information give them a call or send them an email to learn more.