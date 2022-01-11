Lake Superior Ice Festival is Back Jan. 28-29

The Lake Superior Ice Festival is back for its sixth year at its current capacity.

There are a lot of new activities happening this year including an ice carousel, hot air balloon rides, mini golf, live music, and a ton more.

The family orientated event in and around Barker’s Island that will also have activities targeted for kids like ice carving and snowshoe demos.

The ice fest is a great way to bring the community together as well as bringing in people from outside the community.

“We wanted to put something together in a very slow time of year that gets people out and enjoying what we have here for winter. So, this festival is really about bringing the community together to get outdoors to really enjoy what happens in this region in the winter time and you can’t go wrong with having an ice festival in January, it just works,” organizer Nikky Farmakes says.

To find out more about the ice fest happening January 28th and 29th, check out lakesuperioricefestival.com.