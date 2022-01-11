Mayor Larson’s Office Responds To Council’s Mask Mandate Failure

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and her administration released a statement Tuesday in response to the city council’s failure to pass a new mask mandate Monday night and after the council agreed the mayor’s office has full power and resources to lead the way on emergency orders like a mask mandate if that office so chooses, instead of the city council.

“After hundreds of emails, hours of discussion, and several complicated council procedures, last night the council had a unanimous vote of confidence for the response to date by Mayor Larson, who will continue to lead Duluth through an ongoing and persistent global pandemic. This speaks to the hard and successful work Mayor Larson and the City’s leadership team have done to gauge risk, protect workers and the community and position Duluth to withstand the ever-changing challenges of COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate available data and make a decision based on the best information available as it relates to public health and pandemic response. Thank you to the council for their unified voice in support of the confidence of City administration and staff.”

This all comes after Essential Health and St. Luke’s took a public stance on the issue in a joint letter to the city council pleading for them to pass a second city wide indoor mask mandate because of an exhausted staff and hospital beds filling up.