Nickel Mine Developer Has Major Commitment From Tesla

TAMARACK, Minn. – The company that plans to develop a nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has made a major supply deal with Tesla, the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla has committed to purchasing 75,000 metric tons of nickel concentrate over six years from Talon Metals’ planned mine in Tamarack, which is about 50 miles west of Duluth.

Talon hopes to open the mine by January 2026, but has not yet started the permitting process.

Nickel is a key ingredient of electric vehicle batteries.

Tesla would claim more than half of the mine’s production of nickel concentrate, which would be further refined before it could be used to make batteries.