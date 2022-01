Prep Basketball: Superior Girls, Boys Get Wins Over Duluth Marshall

Both Spartans basketball teams were victorious over the Hilltoppers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls basketball team improved to 13-1 on the season as they defeated Duluth Marshall 88-62 Tuesday night.

In the boys game, the Spartans used a strong second half to get the win over the Hilltoppers 92-69, behind 36 points from Robert Olson.