Prep Hockey: Grand Rapids Boys, CEC Girls Earn Road Wins; Duluth Girls Hang On for Home Victory

It was a great night on the ice for the Thunderhawks, Lumberjacks and Northern Stars.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Garrett Drotts would score four goals on the night as the Grand Rapids boys hockey team got a big road shutout over Superior 7-0 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

In prep girls hockey action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton shook off a slow start to get the road win over Superior 4-1 and the Duluth Northern Stars got two goals from freshman Gracyn Schipper as they beat Irondale 2-1.