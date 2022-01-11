Superior School District to Reinstate Mask Mandate Wednesday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District will be reinstating a mask mandate in all district buildings for all staff, students, and visitors effective Wednesday.

According to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, the decision was made as a result of increasing COVID exposure numbers following the winter break.

“The Omicron variant spread rapidly during the winter break in our community and today we are experiencing high staff and student absence rates. The current case rates are a result of COVID exposure over winter break,” school leaders wrote.

The mask mandate was lifted on January 3 following a decline in cases throughout the district from September through December.

The school district will continue monitoring COVID cases and adjusting the mask policy as necessary.