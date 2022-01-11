UMD’s Bell, Larocque Named to Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team

This will be Bell's Olympic debut while Larocque has been to the Games two times before.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, the Canadian women’s hockey team announced their roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics and it has a pair of familiar names.

UMD defenseman Ashton Bell and former All-American Bulldog Jocelyne Larocque are heading to Beijing in a few weeks. Last season, Bell’s overtime goal in the NCAA quarterfinals sent UMD to the Frozen Four for the first time in eleven years. For Larocque, it’s her third trip to the Olympics after winning silver in 2018 and gold in 2014.

