UWS Women’s Hockey Tops St. Scholastica in Low-Scoring Bridge Battle

Tessa Jorde scored the lone goal in the second period.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior forward Tessa Jorde scored the lone goal of the game as the UW-Superior women’s hockey team defeated St. Scholastica 2-1 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

The Yellowjackets improve to 6-5-1 while the Saints fall to 6-5-1.