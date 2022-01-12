Duluth Native, UMD Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach Laura Bellamy Receives Top Honor from AHCA

The award recognizes the career body of work of a women's assistant hockey coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, UMD’s Laura Bellamy received the 2022 Women’s Ice Hockey Assistant Coach Award from the American Hockey Coaches Association.

The Duluth Denfeld alum and former Duluth Northern Stars goalie is in her seventh season at UMD. Head coach Maura Crowell says she’s an unsung hero within the program.

“I think she’s one of the best in the country. I think we’re fortunate to have her here. I told the players, she loves our players just like their parents do and that’s unique, I would say. You can tell by the amount of work that she puts in and the passion that she has for being a Bulldog and having success in this program,” Crowell said.

