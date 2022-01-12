Team Shuster Looks Back at 2018 Olympic Gold Medal Win

EVELETH, Minn. – We are less than a month away from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Northland’s own Team Shuster will be back in action to defend their Olympics gold medals that turned them into overnight celebrities when they came back home. The team says looking back at what they did in 2018 will always bring a smile to their faces.

“Yeah, I mean 2018, winning a goal medal for your country and you’re forever going to be an Olympic champion. And that changed who we were within our sport even. 1:45:30-1:56:45 We did a lot of really cool things, but the opportunities that have come along have been a lot of fun. And to our core, it didn’t really change me or who I am,” skipper John Shuster.

“It was sweet. We had our 15 minutes of fame so to speak. But to go around the U.S. and see where all these curling clubs are popping up. L.A. has dedicated ice now. There’s curling in Phoenix. The sport grew so exponentially that it’s really cool to be a part of that growth of the game that I’m just hooked on so it’s cool to see other people are kind of getting into it too,” Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton said.

The men’s curling team will begin their competition on February 9th.