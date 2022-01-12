UMD Women’s Hockey Team Returns From COVID Break to Host Bemidji State

The last time these teams met was back in mid-November when the Bulldogs outscored the Beavers 13-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team is back at practice this week after an unplanned break due to COVID.

Nothing new for the Bulldogs though as they dealt with starts and stop all of last season. Assistant captain Gabbie Hughes says the team’s mindset is just focusing on their next series.

“Coach has talked about it a little bit, but just taking every opportunity that you get and not taking it for granted because you never know with COVID whether you’re going to play or not. If you do get the chance, we’re going to play our hearts out because we never know if we’re going to get to play this weekend or that weekend. Just being grateful and taking every opportunity we can is kind of what we’re focusing on,” said assistant captain Gabbie Hughes.

And that next series will be against Bemidji State. The last time these teams met was back in mid-November when the Bulldogs outscored the Beavers 13-1. But head coach Maura Crowell says it’s tough to beat a team twice in one weekend let alone four times in one season.

“It’s going to be a tall task but we’re excited to play. I’d say unfortunately for Bemidji again, we’re coming off a break. I think we were off for three weeks the last time we played these guys and we tend to be pretty excited to play when we are off on a break so I’m hoping we’ll have good energy coming into the weekend,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Puck drop for Friday and Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m.