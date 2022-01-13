Acting St. Louis Co. Atty. Kimberly Maki Running For Official Office This Nov.

DULUTH, Minn. – Acting St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly Maki, who recently took over for Mark Rubin who retired after more than 40 years of service, has announced she’s running to keep that seat in the next election.

Maki announced her campaign Thursday outside the Virginia County Courthouse where she says her interest in law began nearly 30 years ago when she joined the high school mock trial team.

Maki has lived in St. Louis County for the majority of her life. She said she wants to lead the attorney’s office by seeking justice and accountability, being fair and thoughtful in prosecutions, and protect and support vulnerable citizens.

“One of the things that I did when I took office over three months ago as county attorney was to start developing relationships right away. I went out to the communities all over the county and started talking to people about what’s needed, you know, what the challenges in their communities are, what are the successes, and how we can better serve those communities,” Maki said.

Maki will finish out Rubin’s term through 2022 before the election for the seat in November.