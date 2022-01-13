BWCA Quota Permit Reservations Available at End of Month

DULUTH, Minn. – Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness quota permit reservations will be available starting January 26 at 9:00 a.m. for the 2022 season.

Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations for May 1 through September 20 online at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

A permit is required for visitors taking an overnight paddle, motor or hiking trip, or a motorized day trip into the BWCAW between those dates.

Group sizes are strictly limited to nine people and four watercraft.

Some tips and reminders for making a BWCAW quota permit reservation

Visitors may only reserve one permit per day, per permit holder A permit holder can only lead one group at a time and must stay with their group for the duration of the trip. Reserving only one permit at a time ensures everyone has an opportunity to reserve a permit. The Forest Service will exercise its right to cancel multiple same-day reservations and overlapping reservations for the 2022 season. When a permit holder makes multiple reservations on the same entry date or has overlapping reservations, all but one permit will automatically be canceled, and the canceled permits will be returned to the BWCAW quota inventory. Permit holders will not be notified prior to cancellation.

Permits are not transferable (permit holder, alternates, entry date and entry point cannot be changed once the permit reservation is made) While reserving your permit, remember to list alternate permit holders for backup in case your permit holder cannot go on the trip. Alternates cannot be added once a reservation is made. Only the permit holder or alternate permit holder(s) specified at the time of reservation can pick up the permit. A photo I.D. is required.

Reserved permits must be picked up at the issue station specified on the permit The BWCAW is over 1,098,000 acres in size. Select an issue station near your entry point. Plan ahead by reviewing location and hours of operation for BWCAW “Issue Stations”. Remember that once a permit is placed with a BWCAW cooperator, the issue station cannot be changed. Cooperators cannot issue permits for any other issue station.

All permit holders entering the Wilderness must watch the BWCAW Leave No Trace three-part video series Step 1: Watch parts 1 & 2 of the BWCAW Leave No Trace video series with your group before departing for your trip. Video links are emailed to permit holders at the time of reservation and two weeks prior to their entry date. Step 2: Permit holders are required to watch the third video and review BWCAW regulations and rules at their issue station before receiving a permit. Permit holders should share the videos with their entire group



Forest Service offices are open from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, October 1 through April 30. For office contact information, click here.