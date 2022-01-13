Chocolate Avocado Mousse: Try This Healthier Dessert Recipe

Cooking Connection: Chocolate Avocado Mousse with Chef Arlene Coco

DULUTH, Minn. – This delicious dessert qualifies as a “raw foods” dessert as well as vegetarian.

Chocolate Avocado Mousse can be made a couple of days ahead. A delicious and nutritious treat that anyone can eat. It even qualifies as a “raw” dessert. Stevia and Splenda can also be used for the sweetener.

Recipe:

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and diced

1/3 cup of excellent quality cocoa powder unsweetened agave syrup to taste (about 1/4 cup) or honey if you prefer.

1/2 teaspoon vanilla or orange extract zest of one orange (optional)

1/2 teaspoon instant coffee

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 (1/2-pint) carton of raspberries for garnish

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions:

In a food processor puree avocados, cocoa powder, and sweetness of choice.

Add vanilla extract, orange, and salt.

Place in container in the fridge until ready to serve.

Scoop into pretty glasses and garnish with raspberries.

