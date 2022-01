Four-Goal Second Period Powers Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Past Duluth Denfeld

Joey DelGreco and Hayden DeMars each scored two goals as the Thunderhawks picked up their seventh straight win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grand Rapids boys hockey team scored four goals in the second period as they defeated Duluth Denfeld 8-1 Thursday night at the Heritage Center.

