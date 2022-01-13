Free Fishing Weekend Nears in Wisconsin, Minnesota

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This weekend will be the best chance for people new to ice fishing to give it a try.

It is “Free Fishing Weekend” in Wisconsin for anyone without a license. In Minnesota it is “Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend”, where anyone who is with a child age 15 or younger will not need a license.

Local shops are ready to assist those new to this outdoor activity, whether they need the basic equipment or some of the latest electronics and gear.

They hope the weekend will help get a new generation of ice fishing enthusiasts interested in the activity.

“With the new technology you’ve got cameras, you’ve got everything,” says Matt King, Owner of Fisherman’s Corner. “So it can be quite intriguing to a kid to play around. They like to play with electronics. It’s just a different form. So get them involved, get them out there and show them what it is all about. Boy, when they get to pull up some fish that’s an added plus to it and it will get them hooked pretty fast if they have success.”

Those experienced in ice fishing recommend newcomers reach out to local businesses and bait shops who have the best knowledge about where are the best areas to fish, as well as the latest ice conditions.