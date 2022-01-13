Mayor Larson Announces 30-Day Mask Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson on Thursday announced at a City Hall press conference that she is putting a 30-day mask mandate in place effective Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The mask mandate will last through 5:00 p.m. on February 12.

“The City has spent the last two days rewriting this proclamation and declaration,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “I have spent time on the phone talking with Governor Walz and other state leaders to discuss our options and the state of COVID-19. Actions take time. This decision was the outcome of due diligence, and in the interest of keeping the public safe.”

Face coverings will now be required in all public spaces for people 5 and older.

Mayor Larson says childcare facilities are exempt from the mandate.

Following Larson’s announcement to implement a new mask mandate in Duluth, Superior Mayor Jim Paine released a statement about the possibility of Superior possibly implementing a new mask mandate of their own.

“We continue to rely on scientific data and expert advice to guide our pandemic-related decisions. I regularly review the current COVID data released by the Douglas County Public Health department and rely on them to inform our public health decisions. If and when they recommend we take action, I will continue to follow their advice. To the best of our knowledge, the best way for citizens to protect themselves is to get vaccinated and a booster if they are eligible. The data is clear: the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death from the disease,” said Paine.

The City of Duluth is making a mask requirement sign available for any business or organization to use during the face-covering regulation timeframe. The sign can be found by clicking here.

Violations of the proclamation and declaration may result in a warning letter or a fine.

For questions or more information, click here.

The City of Duluth will be enforcing the face-covering regulation. To make a facemask complaint, please email mask@duluthmn.gov.