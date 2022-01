Prep Basketball: Esko Boys, Cloquet Girls, Hermantown Boys Come Out on Top

It was a good night on the hardwood for the Eskomos, Lumberjacks and Hawks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Koi Perich led the way with 26 points as the Esko boys basketball team picked up the road win over Superior 88-77 Thursday night.

In other prep basketball action, it was the Cloquet girls getting the win over Hermantown 57-49 and the Hawks boys knocking over the Lumberjacks 96-80.