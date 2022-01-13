Songwriters Encouraged to Enter North of Nashville Competition

DULUTH, Minn. – Songwriters have their chance to earn a spot to showcase their talents at Duluth’s Fourth Fest.

The North of Nashville showcase is asking for original song submissions through January 21 to highlight area talent. The organizer says it’s a chance to bring a bit of the Nashville experience to the Northland, regardless of music genre.

“Country music today is not like what country music used to be,” says Bo Allen with BoPro Productions. “There’s are lot of crossover artists who are doing pop songs and collaborating with pop artists, rock artists. So it covers a really wide range.”

Finalists will be invited to perform at the showcase, which takes place at the DECC February 5 and where the winner will be announced.

In addition to Fourth Fest, the winner will earn a one year membership to the Midwest County Music Association, and one professionally produced music video.

More information can be found here.