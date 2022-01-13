Spirit Mountain Invites Community to Experience New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

The Rink is Open Tuesday - Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking to beat the winter blues, the staff at Spirit Mountain invites you to check out their new, free ice skating rink that’s now open to the public.

“I’m really excited. Spirit Mountain has been around for 48 years, we’ve been around for a long time,” said Ann Glumac, Interim Director at Spirit Mountain.

This season, new adventures are becoming a reality at this community recreation hot spot.

“We brought in some gravel, put in some poles, and strung the lights and then we started flooding as soon as we had cold enough weather,” said Glumac.

Starting from scratch, staff put their minds together, reached out to Duluth Parks and Rec for a few tips, and the rest is adventurous history.

“I’m a neighbor here, I’m excited that it’s something that we can do for our community,” said Glumac.

The new ice skating rink stems from the Spirit Mountain Task Force which was formed in June of 2020.

“There aren’t a lot of pleasure skating rinks in the western part of Duluth, so that’s great,” said Glumac.

The Task Force worked to develop ideas to create multiple outdoor rec opportunities for the community.

“One of the things I hope it does is it reminds our community that we have a lot to offer here, we actually have a 1,600-acre campus,” said Glumac.

“It’s really nice. I like the lights. It creates a very nice vibe especially in the dark,” said Sarah Fjeran, skating on opening night.

The ambiance, helping to create everlasting memories.

“It kind of looks like a fairy, winter wonderland. It’s got a nice vibe to it,” said Glumac.

“It’s a good addition to Spirit Mountain,” said Krystal, an employee with Spirit Mountain.

Throughout the winter season, the rink will continue to be flooded and maintained by staff at Spirit Mountain. After the fun winds down, you’re encouraged to rest and relax inside the Grand Avenue Chalet.

“They can always run up to the Chalet behind us, get warm or grab a bite to eat if they want at the restaurant,” said Glumac.

“Come on down, even if you’re not an avid skier, it’s something to try out. The rink is a great place to meet friends or just hang out. Especially with COVID times, you want to be outside trying to reduce your exposure,” said Krystal.

The Spirit Mountain Skating Rink on Grand Avenue will be open and lit Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.