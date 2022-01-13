UMD’s Ashton Bell Talks Suiting Up for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Deloraine, Manitoba native is now the fifth Bulldog alum that will take part in the Olympics.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Team Canada announced their women’s hockey roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The team released a special video with youth hockey players saying the name of each Olympian which included a familiar name.

UMD’s Ashton Bell will be making her Olympic debut in Beijing in just a few weeks. The Deloraine, Manitoba native is now the fifth Bulldog alum that will take part in the Olympics. Bell, who was converted from a forward to defense prior to her third season at UMD, is one of seven defenseman on the roster.

“I think the switch to defense just helped me overall with everything. I think it just suited my style of play a lot better. In the end, it was all worth it and I can’t believe I’m going to the Olympics and representing Canada so it’s pretty special,” said Bell.

Bell chose to centralize before the start of this season and she did admit that the process was stressful, especially in the final few weeks of camp.

“You definitely start playing games in your mind and starting to read into things. But that’s where the older players definitely help and just tell you to take it day by day and to not read into those things and to control the things you can control,” Bell said.

“I think when coaches are making decisions on some of those last cuts, the character and connection she probably has with her teammates, those things probably become more important than ‘hey what is Ashton going to do on the ice?’ A massive accomplishment and it speaks volumes to her as a person,” UMD head coach Maura Crowell said.

Bell is joined on the Team Canada blueline by three-time Olympian and former Bulldog Jocelyne Larocque. She added that she will be back next season for her final year at UMD.