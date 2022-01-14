City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Piedmont

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

The break was reported Friday morning and is located on the 3300 block of Celia Street.



City officials say water has been turned off on Celia Street from Hutchinson Road to Trudeau Road.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.